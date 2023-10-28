Gold One mine committed to beefing up security at Modder East operation - NUM
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said the Gold One mine at the centre of a recent hostage drama made a commitment to beef up security at the Modder East operation in Springs.
This after more than 500 workers were trapped underground for three days amid a labour dispute between rival unions - the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).
AMCU is fighting for organising rights at the gold mine where NUM is the only recognised union representing workers.
READ: NUM gives workers thumbs up to return to work at Gold One mine
Though the impasse was resolved when all the miners resurfaced earlier in the week, the dispute remains unresolved, sparking fears of another incident at the mine.
NUM’s Victor Ngwane said workers affiliated with the union will return to work after the company addresses safety concerns, as promised.
“The company has committed to issues of safety. The reason why they have taken the stance of calling back people systematically is also to deal with the safety matter and check if there is an element that seeks to indicate that it is not safe.
“We will immediately stop the operation and request the mine to stop people from going underground until they have addressed those issues.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Gold One mine committed to beefing up security at Modder East operation - NUM
More from Local
Ramaphosa vows to fix Emfuleni sewerage crisis
Speaking during an oversight visit to the area on Friday, Ramaphosa assured residents that funds set aside to fix the sewerage leaks would be well spent.Read More
Urgent need to review funding model for Gauteng’s 11 municipalities - Lesufi
Lesufi in Emfuleni on Friday said most of the municipalities were facing financial constraints.Read More
Traditional healer allegedly used by suspects linked to KZN mass killing dies
Police said the man, believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects linked to Wednesday’s Inanda mass murder, was killed during an exchange of fire.Read More
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK
The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand.Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery
Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens.Read More
SARS apologises to taxpayers over 'threatening' filing reminder message
Hundreds of taxpayers took to social media this week to complain about the message which warned them about possible criminal action if they fail to file on time.Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop
The price of fuel is expected to drop by as much as R2 per litre according to the Automobile Association of South Africa.Read More