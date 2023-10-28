Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Gold One mine committed to beefing up security at Modder East operation - NUM

28 October 2023 10:46 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
National Union of Mineworkers
Gold One
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union

The gold mine was at the centre of the recent hostage drama that saw over 500 workers being trapped underground for three days amid a labour dispute between rival unions NUM and AMCU.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said the Gold One mine at the centre of a recent hostage drama made a commitment to beef up security at the Modder East operation in Springs.

This after more than 500 workers were trapped underground for three days amid a labour dispute between rival unions - the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

AMCU is fighting for organising rights at the gold mine where NUM is the only recognised union representing workers.

READ: NUM gives workers thumbs up to return to work at Gold One mine

Though the impasse was resolved when all the miners resurfaced earlier in the week, the dispute remains unresolved, sparking fears of another incident at the mine.

NUM's Victor Ngwane said workers affiliated with the union will return to work after the company addresses safety concerns, as promised.

"The company has committed to issues of safety. The reason why they have taken the stance of calling back people systematically is also to deal with the safety matter and check if there is an element that seeks to indicate that it is not safe.

"We will immediately stop the operation and request the mine to stop people from going underground until they have addressed those issues."


This article first appeared on EWN : Gold One mine committed to beefing up security at Modder East operation - NUM




