



JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, said there was an urgent need to review the funding model for all 11 municipalities in the province.

Speaking during a presidential service delivery oversight visit in Emfuleni on Friday, Lesufi said a majority of the municipalities were facing financial constraints.

He said that while most municipalities were trapped in debt, some failed to collect revenue for services rendered to communities.

“You can mention Tshwane in the same breath, you can mention Ekurhuleni, you can mention Johannesburg and you can mention Mogale.

“There is an urgent need as well to manage how people who are not paying for services should be cushioned and be supported by government.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Urgent need to review funding model for Gauteng’s 11 municipalities - Lesufi