Urgent need to review funding model for Gauteng’s 11 municipalities - Lesufi
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, said there was an urgent need to review the funding model for all 11 municipalities in the province.
Speaking during a presidential service delivery oversight visit in Emfuleni on Friday, Lesufi said a majority of the municipalities were facing financial constraints.
READ: Lesufi announces plans to build 40 new roads across Emfuleni Local Municipality
He said that while most municipalities were trapped in debt, some failed to collect revenue for services rendered to communities.
“You can mention Tshwane in the same breath, you can mention Ekurhuleni, you can mention Johannesburg and you can mention Mogale.
“There is an urgent need as well to manage how people who are not paying for services should be cushioned and be supported by government.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Urgent need to review funding model for Gauteng’s 11 municipalities - Lesufi
More from Local
Ramaphosa vows to fix Emfuleni sewerage crisis
Speaking during an oversight visit to the area on Friday, Ramaphosa assured residents that funds set aside to fix the sewerage leaks would be well spent.Read More
Traditional healer allegedly used by suspects linked to KZN mass killing dies
Police said the man, believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects linked to Wednesday’s Inanda mass murder, was killed during an exchange of fire.Read More
Gold One mine committed to beefing up security at Modder East operation - NUM
The gold mine was at the centre of the recent hostage drama that saw over 500 workers being trapped underground for three days amid a labour dispute between rival unions NUM and AMCU.Read More
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK
The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand.Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery
Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens.Read More
SARS apologises to taxpayers over 'threatening' filing reminder message
Hundreds of taxpayers took to social media this week to complain about the message which warned them about possible criminal action if they fail to file on time.Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop
The price of fuel is expected to drop by as much as R2 per litre according to the Automobile Association of South Africa.Read More