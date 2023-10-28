Ramaphosa vows to fix Emfuleni sewerage crisis
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government was hard at work to address the crisis of sewerage leaks in the embattled Emfuleni local municipality.
Over the past years, sewerage from the Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment plant has flowed into nearby communities, flooding several homes and destroying roads.
READ: Lesufi announces plans to build 40 new roads across Emfuleni local municipality
Speaking during an oversight visit to the area on Friday, Ramaphosa assured residents that funds set aside to fix the sewerage leaks would be well spent.
"I did, however, go into the house of Wendy Ndlovu. I went into her bedroom and I saw what sewerage water has done to her furniture as well. So I was exposed to the havoc and damage that sewerage water has done."
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa vows to fix Emfuleni sewerage crisis
More from Local
Urgent need to review funding model for Gauteng’s 11 municipalities - Lesufi
Lesufi in Emfuleni on Friday said most of the municipalities were facing financial constraints.Read More
Traditional healer allegedly used by suspects linked to KZN mass killing dies
Police said the man, believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects linked to Wednesday’s Inanda mass murder, was killed during an exchange of fire.Read More
Gold One mine committed to beefing up security at Modder East operation - NUM
The gold mine was at the centre of the recent hostage drama that saw over 500 workers being trapped underground for three days amid a labour dispute between rival unions NUM and AMCU.Read More
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK
The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand.Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery
Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens.Read More
SARS apologises to taxpayers over 'threatening' filing reminder message
Hundreds of taxpayers took to social media this week to complain about the message which warned them about possible criminal action if they fail to file on time.Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop
The price of fuel is expected to drop by as much as R2 per litre according to the Automobile Association of South Africa.Read More