



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government was hard at work to address the crisis of sewerage leaks in the embattled Emfuleni local municipality.

Over the past years, sewerage from the Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment plant has flowed into nearby communities, flooding several homes and destroying roads.

READ: Lesufi announces plans to build 40 new roads across Emfuleni local municipality

Speaking during an oversight visit to the area on Friday, Ramaphosa assured residents that funds set aside to fix the sewerage leaks would be well spent.

"I did, however, go into the house of Wendy Ndlovu. I went into her bedroom and I saw what sewerage water has done to her furniture as well. So I was exposed to the havoc and damage that sewerage water has done."

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa vows to fix Emfuleni sewerage crisis