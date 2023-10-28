World Stroke Week: 1 in 4 people will have a stroke in their lifetime





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati.

A new report by the World Stroke Organization-Lancet Neurology Commission Stroke Collaboration Group estimates that strokes could cause 10 million deaths by 2050.

World Stroke Week is observed from 28 October to 3 November, with World Stroke Day happening on 29 October.

The aim is to raise awareness about the symptoms and importance of treatment for recovery from a stroke.

The theme for this year is: “Together we are #Greater than Stroke.’’

It's reported that an average of 10 people suffer from a stroke every hour in South Africa.

They say one in four people worldwide will have a stroke in their lifetime. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

Nyati explains that a stroke is a life-threatening condition that occurs when there is an interruption or reduction of blood supply to a part of the brain which can result in brain cells being damaged or dying.

Most times an individual is not aware that they are having a stroke.

A stroke can affect anyone of any age.

Certain medical conditions, such as high blood pressure (hypertension), high cholesterol (hyperlipidemia), and Type 2 diabetes, can increase your risk.

Nyati says a stroke is the second leading cause of death globally. It is also the third-leading cause of disability and a major cause of dementia.

We need to recognise that this is a medical emergency - so time is of the essence. Within three hours of the onset of that stroke, one needs to be in a healthcare facility that is properly resourced so that they can be given intervention. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

Picture: Heart and Stroke Foundation.

To recognise the signs of a stroke, you need to act FAST! (Face, Arm, Speech, Time)

Face drooping - ask the person to show their teeth or smile and see if one side of the face droops or does not move as well as the other side does.

Arm weakness - ask the person to lift both arms up and keep them up and see if one arm does not move or drifts downward when extended.

Speech difficulty -ask the person to repeat a short sentence and see if the person uses the correct words without slurring.

Time to call emergency medical services - make a careful note of the time of onset of symptoms and call for help urgently if you spot any one of these signs.

About 90% of people who suffer strokes...the causes are actually preventable. They are largely from the non-communicable diseases and lifestyle problems that we have. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

