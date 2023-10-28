Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
Opinion
Entertainment

From the Grammys to an Oscar? Ladysmith Black Mambazo docie heads to the Oscars

28 October 2023 3:25 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Oscars
Academy Awards
Ladysmith Black Mambazo

A documentary about the much-loved local choral group's rise to global fame has been selected as South Africa's International Feature Film submission for the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to the director of ‘Music is My Life: Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo’ Mpumi Mbele and Joseph Shabalala's son, Sibongiseni.

When I met Joseph Shabalala, it was so amazing. His energy...you could feel it...his presence. For me, there was no other way but to tell the story.

Mpumi Mbele, Director - ‘Music is My Life: Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo’

Ladysmith Black Mambazo is no stranger to winning international awards.

The South African male choral group has won five Grammy awards over the years and now an Oscar could be on the cards.

The documentary 'Music is My Life: Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo' is South Africa's International Feature Film submission for the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars).

The documentary explores the rise to international fame of the group and its founder, the late Joseph Shabalala.

Mbele says the documentary has been in the making for six years.

…it's been such an emotional, spiritual and amazing journey.

Mpumi Mbele, Director - ‘Music is My Life: Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo’

Joseph Shabalala's son, Sibongiseni, says his father would have been immensely grateful for the way Mbele and his team told his story and the Oscar submission.

My father, when he started Ladysmith Black Mambazo, he wanted to promote South Africa and put South African music on the world stage - especially indigenous music. This is another way of fulfilling that vision of our father.

Sibongiseni Shabalala, Joseph Shabalala's son

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From the Grammys to an Oscar? Ladysmith Black Mambazo docie heads to the Oscars




