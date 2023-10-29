'Extraordinary and inspiring': Ramaphosa lauds Springboks' historic RWC win
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the Springboks, describing South Africa’s historic win at the Rugby World Cup as an extraordinary and inspiring national achievement.
This follows a historic victory against New Zealand in France on Saturday night.
Handre Pollard kicked four penalties to help South Africa to a nail-biting 12-11 victory over 14-man New Zealand.
IN PICS, VIDEO: SA reacts to thrilling RWC final as Springboks retain title
Ramaphosa himself travelled to Paris to watch the match, and joined the Boks as they lifted the Webb Ellis trophy for the fourth time.
The Springboks are the first team in a Rugby World Cup to win the tournament for a record fourth time and to lift the Webb Ellis trophy back-to-back.
Minister in the President’s office Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said this win confirms South Africa’s highest standing in world rugby.
She said the team symbolises the resolve, resilience, and unbreakable spirit of South Africans.
"Never has a team, which was once at the centre of dividing a nation, has risen, time and again to unite and rally the nation behind one flag, a single identity, and a nation brand. We are proud of the leadership of captain Siya Kolisi, who led the mighty team to victory. We would also like to thank the support of all South Africans and Africans."
Ntshavheni finished off her statement with a dig at unfounded claims of racism against Bongi Mbonambi by England, saying the Webb Ellis is South Africa’s kant, an Afrikaans word for side.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Extraordinary and inspiring': Ramaphosa lauds Springboks' historic RWC win
More from Sport
[WATCH] SA goes Bok bef*k as the Springboks make history
The Springboks are the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions for a historic fourth time.Read More
Police call for responsible fun at fanparks as fans watch rugby cup final
Officials said measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of these gatherings before, during, and after the game.Read More
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor
Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023.Read More
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final?
Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023.Read More
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ
Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals.Read More
[WATCH] Gwijo Squad spots Springbok Eben Etzebeth in Paris, breaks into song
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika! Groen kant, forever!Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
2023 RWC: 'It's going to be brutal but Springboks have a good chance of winning'
Wet weather forecast for RWC final: 'It becomes a kicking game'
With wet weather conditions forecasted for the RWC final, teams will have another challenge to overcome.Read More