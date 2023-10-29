Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
'Extraordinary and inspiring': Ramaphosa lauds Springboks' historic RWC win

29 October 2023
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Springboks
New Zealand
2023 rugby world cup
Webb Ellis Cup

President Cyril Ramaphosa travelled to Paris to watch the nail-biting final match against the All Blacks and joined the Boks as they lifted the Webb Ellis trophy for the fourth time on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the Springboks, describing South Africa’s historic win at the Rugby World Cup as an extraordinary and inspiring national achievement.

This follows a historic victory against New Zealand in France on Saturday night.

Handre Pollard kicked four penalties to help South Africa to a nail-biting 12-11 victory over 14-man New Zealand.

IN PICS, VIDEO: SA reacts to thrilling RWC final as Springboks retain title

Ramaphosa himself travelled to Paris to watch the match, and joined the Boks as they lifted the Webb Ellis trophy for the fourth time.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with Minister of Sports Zizi Kodwa and other officials in France as the Springboks took on the All Blacks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Picture: GCIS
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with Minister of Sports Zizi Kodwa and other officials in France as the Springboks took on the All Blacks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Picture: GCIS

The Springboks are the first team in a Rugby World Cup to win the tournament for a record fourth time and to lift the Webb Ellis trophy back-to-back.

Minister in the President’s office Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said this win confirms South Africa’s highest standing in world rugby.

She said the team symbolises the resolve, resilience, and unbreakable spirit of South Africans.

"Never has a team, which was once at the centre of dividing a nation, has risen, time and again to unite and rally the nation behind one flag, a single identity, and a nation brand. We are proud of the leadership of captain Siya Kolisi, who led the mighty team to victory. We would also like to thank the support of all South Africans and Africans."

Ntshavheni finished off her statement with a dig at unfounded claims of racism against Bongi Mbonambi by England, saying the Webb Ellis is South Africa’s kant, an Afrikaans word for side.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'Extraordinary and inspiring': Ramaphosa lauds Springboks' historic RWC win




