[WATCH] SA goes Bok bef*k as the Springboks make history





Many South Africans’ heart rate and blood pressure were once again sent through the roof during another nail-biting Springbok World Cup rugby match.

The Bokke made history by winning the Webb Ellis trophy for a record fourth time at the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Saturday after beating New Zealand narrowly by 12 – 11 in the final.

This is the third consecutive match where our boys in green and gold won by one point.

It was touch and go for the Springboks, especially with Bongi Mbonambi having to depart from the field quite early on in the match due to injury.

The yellow cards received by captain Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe added to the tense atmosphere.

But despite the odds being against them, the Bokke pulled off a miracle.

Danko 🇿🇦 You carried us all the way !! Lekka pic.twitter.com/jK4CkqNekz ' Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) October 28, 2023

Throughout this tournament, the team has constantly reminded us that they’re playing for all of Mzansi.

Their slogan ‘stronger together’ definitely ran true during this World Cup as South Africans, despite our differences and hardships, rallied together for one common goal – to see our nation become champions once again.