'This is a heartbreaking day' - Tributes pour in for Matthew Perry





American-Canadian actor, comedian, and producer Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bling in the popular sitcom 'Friends' has died.

The 54-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in a hot tub at his house on Saturday.

According to The New York Times, the Los Angeles Police Department said there was no indication of foul play.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family," said Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the decade-long television comedy 'Friends', in a statement.

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔 ' Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023

In The Whole Nine Yards - Matthew Perry runs full force into a patio door - that and the scene that followed is one of the top comedic moments I’ve witnessed.



I told him so when I recurred on The Odd Couple. He smiled so big I thought he’d crack his face



It was beautiful ' Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 29, 2023

I was so lucky to be in this photo and more lucky still to have been a part of such an amazing cast. My first big job. Everyone was so kind and I made an utter ass of myself in front of my sitcom hero, @MatthewPerry. He was kind, genuine, offered advice and inspired confidence.… pic.twitter.com/YouwnuZAzD ' Sterling Knight (@SterlingKnight) October 29, 2023

Perry’s acting career spanned almost four decades.

His acting credits include ‘Fools Rush In’, ‘Almost Heroes’, ‘The Whole Nine Yards’, ‘17 Again’, and ‘The Ron Clark Story’.

Perry released a memoir in 2022 titled ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ where he detailed his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.