'We must be under no illusion; this team has now peaked'- former Springbok

29 October 2023 11:25 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

"What is imminent now is that transition to bringing in the next generation of players,” says former Springbok prop, Eddie Andrews.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with former Springbok prop, Eddie Andrews.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup has been the toughest tournament the Springboks have ever participated in, says Andrews.

They played the top five teams in the world at the moment.

Eddie Andrews, former Springbok prop

The former Springbok prop reflected on the World Cup, where South Africa lifted the Web Ellis trophy for a historic fourth time on Saturday after beating New Zealand 12 -11 in a nerve-racking final.

The match was literally 80 minutes of intensity where we were at war, says Andrews.

Andrews adds that the Bokke now need to look at transitioning into a new team, bringing up the younger players, and finding a new coach.

We must be under no illusion that this team has now peaked. What is imminent now is that transition to bringing in the next generation of players, who are there already.

Eddie Andrews, former Springbok prop

The World Cup final was coach Jacques Nienaber's last game with the Springboks as he makes the move to Irish giants, Leinster.

Hopefully, we will be able to maintain our winning ratio with a new coach appointment and the players coming through.

Eddie Andrews, former Springbok prop

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




