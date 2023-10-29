Mpumalanga Doctor wins first-ever Miss World South Africa pageant

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa set to address the nation on Monday The President is set to address the country at 8pm on Monday, said his office. 29 October 2023 11:56 AM
Ramaphosa vows to fix Emfuleni sewerage crisis Speaking during an oversight visit to the area on Friday, Ramaphosa assured residents that funds set aside to fix the sewerage lea... 28 October 2023 1:56 PM
Urgent need to review funding model for Gauteng's 11 municipalities - Lesufi Lesufi in Emfuleni on Friday said most of the municipalities were facing financial constraints. 28 October 2023 12:17 PM
View all Local
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won't hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector... 27 October 2023 7:00 AM
View all Politics
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage? The 500 miners have since been released. 27 October 2023 10:12 AM
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust. 26 October 2023 9:32 PM
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco. 26 October 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
Mpumalanga Doctor wins first-ever Miss World South Africa pageant Medical Doctor Claude Mashego was crowned at a glitzy event on Saturday. 29 October 2023 2:08 PM
World Stroke Week: 1 in 4 people will have a stroke in their lifetime About 90% of strokes are preventable. 28 October 2023 12:18 PM
[WATCH]: Curious right? CAT misses MET GALA after attacking Kim Kardashian Isn't it true that cats are always curious? 27 October 2023 1:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We must be under no illusion; this team has now peaked'- former Springbok "What is imminent now is that transition to bringing in the next generation of players," says former Springbok prop, Eddie Andrews... 29 October 2023 11:25 AM
[WATCH] SA goes Bok bef*k as the Springboks make history The Springboks are the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions for a historic fourth time. 29 October 2023 7:52 AM
'Extraordinary and inspiring': Ramaphosa lauds Springboks' historic RWC win President Cyril Ramaphosa travelled to Paris to watch the nail-biting final match against the All Blacks and joined the Boks as th... 29 October 2023 7:14 AM
View all Sport
'This is a heartbreaking day' - Tributes pour in for Matthew Perry The 'Friends' star was reportedly found unresponsive in a hot tub at his house on Saturday. 29 October 2023 9:03 AM
From the Grammys to an Oscar? Ladysmith Black Mambazo docie heads to the Oscars A documentary about the much-loved local choral group's rise to global fame has been selected as South Africa's International Feat... 28 October 2023 3:25 PM
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies. 27 October 2023 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery. 27 October 2023 5:27 PM
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its 'forever wars' – but Israel has not After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent. 27 October 2023 3:53 PM
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday. 27 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN' AWESOME (and not only because they're good) I'm no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I'm falling deeply in love with South Africa's national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
View all Opinion
Mpumalanga Doctor wins first-ever Miss World South Africa pageant

29 October 2023 2:08 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
miss world south africa
Claude Mashego

Medical Doctor Claude Mashego was crowned at a glitzy event on Saturday.

The inaugural Miss World South Africa pageant was held on Saturday at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

Medical Doctor Claude Mashego from Mpumalanga was crowned the winner after competing with 11 other women for the prestigious title.

The 24-year-old hopes to use her reign to create a network of young leaders and community builders in South Africa and the rest of the continent through her non-profit organisation, the Young Leaders Network.

Mashego will represent the country at the global Miss World pageant that is set to take place in India in the coming months.

Miss World South Africa is a new competition founded by Carol Bouwer Productions.

The pageant is all about beauty with a purpose - "a pathway to global impact through beauty and service."




