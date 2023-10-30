[WATCH] Starving Palestinians raid UN food warehouses as civil order breaks down
On Sunday, thousands of starving, desperate Palestinians raided United Nations warehouses, grabbing wheat, flour and other supplies, says the UN, adding that Gaza residents have reached "breaking point'.
This follows airstrikes in Gaza which have led to the loss of hundreds of civilian lives and the displacement of thousands of families.
Thomas White, Gaza director for the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), told reporters that the warehouse break-ins were "a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza", adding that "People are scared, frustrated and desperate."
The organisation says its ability to provide assistance has been hindered by air strikes, resulting in limitations on the movement of critical life-saving supplies such as food, water, fuel and medical supplies.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a "second stage" in the war which has seen Israeli military forces expanding their ground operations in the Gaza Strip.
Thousands of Palestinians who broke into UN food warehouses in the besieged Gaza Strip are ‘scared, frustrated and desperate’ after 3 weeks of war, says director of UN Palestinian refugee agency ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DXYTFGmUSc' Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 29, 2023
