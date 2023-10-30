



Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

On Sunday, thousands of starving, desperate Palestinians raided United Nations warehouses, grabbing wheat, flour and other supplies, says the UN, adding that Gaza residents have reached "breaking point'.

This follows airstrikes in Gaza which have led to the loss of hundreds of civilian lives and the displacement of thousands of families.

Thomas White, Gaza director for the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), told reporters that the warehouse break-ins were "a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza", adding that "People are scared, frustrated and desperate."

The organisation says its ability to provide assistance has been hindered by air strikes, resulting in limitations on the movement of critical life-saving supplies such as food, water, fuel and medical supplies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a "second stage" in the war which has seen Israeli military forces expanding their ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of Palestinians who broke into UN food warehouses in the besieged Gaza Strip are ‘scared, frustrated and desperate’ after 3 weeks of war, says director of UN Palestinian refugee agency ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DXYTFGmUSc ' Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 29, 2023

RELATED: Israel rages after Guterres (UN) says Hamas attack 'didn't happen in a vacuum'

RELATED: Freed 85-year-old Hamas hostage: 'They were very generous to us, very kind'

RELATED: 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza, but it's 'barely' enough

We say 'aid' as if it's sort of some mythical supply of who knows what... we're talking food and water and medicine. Adam Gilchrist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Starving Palestinians raid UN food warehouses as civil order breaks down