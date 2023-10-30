Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK (but ONLY at Pick n Pay)
Yes! Redro and Peck’s Anchovette is back, making those who already got their hands on some very happy.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Andrew Mills, Chief Marketing Officer at Pick n Pay, and doctor Abdusamad Sidar, CEO of Cape Gulf brands, who are manufacturing Redro and Peck’s Anchovette, exclusively for Pick n Pay shelves.
Listen to the conversation below.
If you don't know what you miss 'til it's gone was a thing... it would be Redro and Peck’s Anchovette.
Fans of the spread can get their fill of this tasty snack again after almost two years of it being discontinued in all stores across South Africa.
Mills and Sidar have spent the last year trying to get Redro and Peck’s Anchovette back onto shelves - and it is, exclusively at Pick n Pay stores.
Fans of the spread won't be disappointed because it tastes "exactly the same because the same ingredients and machinery" are being used.
Sidar says it took so long to get the spreads back on shelves as they had to ensure a supply of high-quality fish and that the necessary regulations were met.
Mills says Pick n Pay is glad to do this for customers.
Customers wanted it back and we listened to our shoppers as we always do.Andrew Mills, Chief Marketing Officer - Pick n Pay
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK (but ONLY at Pick n Pay)
