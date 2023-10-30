Get ready, Mzansi! SA Rugby confirms Springboks VICTORY TOUR





South Africa, the Springboks are coming to town!

Following a phenomenal victory at the Rugby World Cup, the Springboks will be touching down in South Africa on Tuesday before going on a victory tour.

The Springboks beat New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in France to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for a FOURTH time!

SA Rugby confirmed that the Boks are expected to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport at about 10:55 am on Tuesday (31 October).

The four-day victory tour kicks off just 48 hours later.

Save the dates below:

• Thursday, 2 November – Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Soweto – concluding at FNB Stadium

• Friday, 3 November – Cape Town • Saturday, 4 November – Durban

• Sunday, 5 November – Eastern Cape (East London)

Route maps and timing will be shared on SA Rugby’s social media. Keep an eye out for where you can find the boys in green and gold.

