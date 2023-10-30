Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Bogus TikTok doctor 'Matthew Lani' arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital

30 October 2023 8:35 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Helen Joseph Hospital
TikTok
Matthew Lani

He was disguised in a hoodie and surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck.

Fake TikTok doctor ‘Mattew Lani’ was apprehended in Johannesburg on Sunday night (29 October).

The Gauteng Department of Health confirms he was caught trying to enter Helen Joseph Hospital’s main entrance.

“Lani was caught just before 8 pm disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck.”

Shortly after being detained, he attempted to escape through a window after requesting to go to the bathroom.

He was apprehended again.

This was after the department opened a criminal case against him for claiming to be a medical doctor and stealing the identity of a medical intern.

‘Dr Matthew Lani’ went viral over the last month after his qualifications were called into question.

The TikTok ‘doctor’ would upload videos to the platform with a stethoscope around his neck, giving out medical advice and sharing medical-related content to his then over 280 000 followers.

RELATED: TikTok 'doctor' Matthew Lani charged with impersonation, identity fraud


This article first appeared on 947 : Bogus TikTok doctor 'Matthew Lani' arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital




Helen Joseph Hospital
TikTok
Matthew Lani

