The Aubrey Masango Show
Ministry of Health declares total collapse of health system in Gaza hospitals

30 October 2023 10:12 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Israel Palestine conflict

People are being operated on without anesthesia and with light from cellphones.

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Medhat Abbas, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The Minister of Health has declared the total collapse of the health system in hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

This means that people are being operated on without anesthesia and with light from cellphones.

Abbas says that hospitals are overwhelmed as people are being "thrown to the ground" in emergency rooms as there's simply no space for them.

He adds that roads are destroyed, which means that ambulances are unable to make their way to injured individuals.

This follows airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which has left thousands killed and displaced.

Abbas adds that there are roughly 2,000 people stuck under rubble and those that are found, are completely disfigured and unable to be identified by family members.

After humanitarian aid was banned from entering Gaza, they are slowly making their way in, however it's "very minimal".

Without fuel, which is critically low, Abbas says that over 1,000 patients with kidney failure and roughly 139 premature babies in the special care unit will "certainly" die.

RELATED: Total collapse: No fuel, no electricity & a third of Gaza's hospitals shut down

RELATED: Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' suffering

The current condition in the hospital is miserable.

Dr Medhat Abbas, Director General – Gaza Health Ministry

We have seen thousands of deaths of innocent civilians.

Dr Medhat Abbas, Director General – Gaza Health Ministry

There should be a safe corridor to all the humanitarian assistance and help, to come assist us in Gaza Strip.

Dr Medhat Abbas, Director General – Gaza Health Ministry

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ministry of Health declares total collapse of health system in Gaza hospitals




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
