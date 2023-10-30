



South Africans have been surprised and have welcomed Eskom suspending loadshedding over the past few days - the longest loadshedding suspension so far in 2023.

The power utility managed to avoid implementing power cuts since 10pm on 19 October.

But what was the brief power suspension all about?

Reports confirm that the temporary loadshedding relief was due to:

1) Two units at Kusile Power Station have recovered way ahead of schedule on the temporary recovery plan, adding as much as 1 600 megawatts (MW) of power to generation.

2) Two weeks ago, Eskom barely relied on its open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs), with those being used for fewer than 10 hours for the week. In the past week, it’s been a different story, with a large reliance on burning diesel since Monday, 30 October.

3) Renewable producers, particularly wind energy, helped.

Of course, Eskom managed to kill our Bok victory joy when an unwelcome notification of “Stage 2 and Stage 3” was implemented from 4pm on Sunday – with Stage 3 implemented overnight and Stage 2 in place on Monday.

An energy analyst reveals that Eskom's energy availability has "improved" since the start of 2023.

Over the last few weeks, Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF) has significantly improved, reaching 60.46% in week 42 of 2023. At the beginning of the year, we were in a much worse situation than at the same time last year. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst

This article first appeared on KFM : Nope, Eskom didn't keep the lights on because of the Rugby World Cup