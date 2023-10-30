



Soon after news of actor Matthew Perry’s untimely death broke, so too did the conspiracy theories about his cause of death.

The ‘Friends’ actor passed away at the age of 54 at his home on Saturday (28 October).

He was reportedly found unresponsive in his jacuzzi.

Anti-vaxxers were quick to blame Perry’s death on the coronavirus vaccine.

Many referred to a 2021 campaign in which the ‘Friends’ star donned a ‘Could I BE any more vaccinated?’ t-shirt.

Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at https://t.co/WzJDsPVqFX Only available for a limited time pic.twitter.com/M2G8hbNV23 ' matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) May 24, 2021

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office (last updated on Sunday), the cause of death has been listed as “deferred”.

“In cases where the cause of death cannot be determined at the time of autopsy, a deferred certificate will be issued until additional studies have been completed.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office told CNN that an autopsy has been conducted, and they are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine the cause of death.

In recent years, Perry has opened up about his mental health and his recovery from addiction.

In his memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir’, he wrote that he had spent more than $7 million on his journey to sobriety, including going to rehab 15 times.

This article first appeared on 947 : Anti-vaxxers point fingers at Covid vaccine for Matthew Perry’s tragic passing