Haibo! Where is our public holiday, Cyril Ramaphosa?
Clarence Ford interviews Brett Abraham, a partner at Webber Wentzel.
Skip to 2:44.
Is a public holiday is on the cards after the Springboks became World Champions for a record fourth time?
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently, perhaps in jest, said he may consider it.
Ramaphosa is legally empowered to declare a public holiday, but we have yet to hear from him again, and questions abound whether it would in fact be a good idea to do so.
Wentzel argues against it as some employers won't be able to adjust operations. Those that can would have to book and pay employees, encurring unbudgeted for costs.
Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm tonight and speculation is rife that he could announce the public holiday then.
RELATED: Ramaphosa set to address the nation on Monday
RELATED: Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya
RELATED: SA public holiday if the Springboks win the World Cup? Fact or fiction?
The Public Holidays Act doesn't require any form of consultation.Brett Abraham, Partner – Webber Wentzel
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Haibo! Where is our public holiday, Cyril Ramaphosa?
More from Local
SPCA and AWSS unite in pursuit of justice for two dogs found hanged
All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Stellenbosch police station where they were detained and formally charged.Read More
November fuel price decreases to bring some relief for motorists
Both grades of petrol will cost almost R2 less per litre, while diesel prices will fall by half that amount.Read More
Matrics embark on the first written paper of final exam season
The final exam season is officially underway with the matric class of 2023 sitting for their first paper on 30 October.Read More
Nope, Eskom didn't keep the lights on because of the Rugby World Cup
There are a few reasons loadshedding hasn't been the center of our schedules lately...Read More
Bogus doctor Matthew Lani arrested after paying Helen Joseph Hospital a visit
In a widely circulated video on social media, Lani apologised to hospital officials for trespassing, but denied going live on TikTok moments before his arrest.Read More
Ramaphosa set to address the nation on Monday
The President is set to address the country at 8pm on Monday, said his office.Read More
Ramaphosa vows to fix Emfuleni sewerage crisis
Speaking during an oversight visit to the area on Friday, Ramaphosa assured residents that funds set aside to fix the sewerage leaks would be well spent.Read More
Urgent need to review funding model for Gauteng’s 11 municipalities - Lesufi
Lesufi in Emfuleni on Friday said most of the municipalities were facing financial constraints.Read More
Traditional healer allegedly used by suspects linked to KZN mass killing dies
Police said the man, believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects linked to Wednesday’s Inanda mass murder, was killed during an exchange of fire.Read More