ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework'
Clement Manyathela speaks to Buti Manamela, ANC NEC Member, and Sinawo Tambo, EFF Spokesperson.
The ANC is reportedly looking to revisit its coalition with the EFF, to determine whether it is working for the parties.
This comes ahead of the 2024 national elections, where the ANC is expected to drop below 50% of the votes.
Manamela says that a coalition government should reflect the interests of the people in the areas they are serving.
He says that now that they have a national framework on coalitions, they need to see if their coalition with the EFF does fall in line with this.
Our framework says that in any of the municipalities the political party that is the majority needs to take the mayorship.Buti Manamela, ANC NEC Member
Some of our leaders have been saying, based on the frameworks we have adopted, some of the coalitions do not make any sense.Buti Manamela, ANC NEC Member
This is not to say that they will not have coalitions with other parties but rather that they will need to ensure that the coalition follows the interests of the voters.
Tambo says that the interests of the EFF had also been to deliver services which is why they entered these coalitions.
He adds that this has worked for the party which is what has frustrated the ANC leadership.
The EFF is eating at the voter base of the ANC. They are establishing a track record of governance which is going to lead to them being removed in 2024. That is the primary motivation of the ANC’s review.Sinawo Tambo, EFF Spokesperson
