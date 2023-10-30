[WATCH] Yoh!! NZ reporter CLAPS back at Springbok supporters in Paris





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

A bold and confident sports presenter putting Springbok fans in their place is going viral.

Two South African rugby fans were surprised to learn that Cheree Kinnear, a reporter for New Zealand's Herald, speaks Afrikaans.

Kinnear was reporting from Paris after the Springboks' win when fans assumed she didn't understand Afrikaans.

Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.