Airports Company South Africa celebrates three decades of world-class service





Africa’s leading airport management entity, ACSA, recently commemorated their 30th anniversary. After three decades of delivering world-class services, driving economic growth and making a positive impact on communities, the company continues to improve and transform the landscape of aviation in South Africa.

To find out more about how ACSA faced immense uncertainty during the Covid-19 pandemic and how they bounced back in the past three years, John Perlman hosted ACSA’s Chief Executive Officer, Mpumi Mpofu.

Listen to the full conversation below.

Mpofu mentions how the company has experienced significant growth since 2020, following the Covid-19 pandemic which was deemed a black swan event. She also explains how they’ve learned how essential it is to diversify the business’ revenue.

The uncertainty is something we’re all learning to deal with in the post-Covid era. But in essence, we’ve all learned to navigate events of this nature and protect the business from Covid-type events. Mpumi Mpofu, CEO, Airports Company South Africa

Covid has taught us that it's important to generate revenue from other sources. The diversification takes us into the property development portfolio where our aim is to develop an aerotropolis around the three major airports and look at other activities such as eCargo and eCommerce. Mpumi Mpofu, CEO, Airports Company South Africa

The ACSA CEO also highlights the plans for expansion of South Africa’s three major airports, which aims to meet the growing traffic demand, cope with more passengers and improve the overall passenger experience.

For more information, make sure to visit the official Airports Company South Africa website.