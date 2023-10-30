Matthew Perry’s 10 funniest 'Friends' moments as Chandler Bing





With devastating news of Matthew Perry’s untimely passing, we look back at the actor’s best and funniest moments from ‘Friends’.

He played Chandler Bing in the sitcom from 1994 to 2004.

Rolling Stone looks back at his 10 best on-screen moments:

When He’s Stuck In An ATM

While everyone is home during a city-wide black out, Chandler is stuck in an ATM vestibule with a model.

He tried his best to convey the situation to Joey over the phone but he has zero chill.

He Starts Smoking Again

No one loves smoking cigarettes more than Chandler.

Chandler helps Joey rehearse for an audition by teaching him how to properly smoke but his first drag brings back his addiction.

When He’s Handcuffed

Unable to properly break up with Rachel’s boss Joanna, she handcuffs him to her desk while she’s out at a meeting.

Rachel contemplates whether or not to set him free.

When He Moves to Yemen

After all of his attempts to avoid Janice failed, Chandler initiates a fake move to Yemen to get rid of her.

When He Can’t Remember Which Sister

Heartbroken over Janice, Chandler gets wasted at Joey’s birthday party.

Chandler fools around with one of Joey’s seven sisters but only he can’t remember which one.

When He’s Toby

After not correcting coworker Bob who mistakenly called him Toby (for five years), Bob asks Toby to help him get revenge on some guy named Chandler for preventing his promotion.

He Chandlers it so far that he ends up destroying his own office.

When He Goes European

Monica and Chandler’s affair was filled with hilarious moments.

To hide their relationship at the beginning of season five, Chandler, who mistakenly kisses Monica in front of Phoebe and Rachel, decides to kiss them all to make it less weird.

When He’s in a Box

While every season on ‘Friends’ has a Thanksgiving episode, season four was a memorable one.

After falling in love and making a move on Joey’s girlfriend, Chandler pleads for his forgiveness by trapping himself in a box.

When He Takes A Bath

Through each of the 10 seasons, Chandler struggles with his masculinity; season eight was a particular era of wellness and self-care.

Monica introduces him to the concept of baths, and he soon becomes addicted.

When He Couldn’t Cry

From his fear of commitment to his hatred of Thanksgiving, Chandler’s childhood trauma is highlighted throughout the series, so much so that he is unable to cry.

