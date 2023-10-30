Etzebeth only Bok in World Rugby Dream Team as SA snubbed at awards





JOHANNESBURG - The newly crowned four-time world champions, the Springboks, missed out on the major individual prizes at the World Rugby Awards in Paris.

The ceremony took place on Sunday night following the Boks' victory over New Zealand on Saturday.

Lock Eben Etzebeth and flyhalf Manie Libbok, as well as coach Jacques Nienaber were nominated.

The Boks would be justified in feeling snubbed by World Rugby.

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea was named as the world's best player ahead of Etzebeth, while wing Mark Tele’a won the prize for the best newcomer, with Libbok missing out.

In somewhat of a surprise, Ireland's Andy Farrell was named Coach of the Year ahead of Nienaber, despite their quarterfinal exit in a tournament that they entered as the favourites.

Another shock was the inclusion of Etzebeth as the only South African in the Dream Team of the Year, which included five players each from Ireland and France and four New Zealanders.

There was some consolation, however, as Bok legend, Bryan Habana, was one of five players inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame and former captain, John Smit, received a special merit award.

Full list of World Rugby Awards winners

World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year – Ardie Savea (New Zealand) World Rugby Coach of the Year – Andy Farrell (Ireland) World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year – Mark Tele’a (New Zealand) World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year – Rodrigo Isgro (Argentina) World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year – Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand) World Rugby Referee Award – David McHugh (Ireland) Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service – George Nijaradze (Georgia) Rugby for All Award – SOS Kit Aid International Rugby Players Special Merit Award – John Smit (South Africa) International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year – Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland) World Rugby Hall of Fame inductees: Daniel Carter (New Zealand), Thierry Dusautoir (France), George Smith (Australia), Juan Martín Hernández (Argentina), Bryan Habana (South Africa).

