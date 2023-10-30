Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Matrics embark on the first written paper of final exam season

30 October 2023 1:23 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Matric finals

The final exam season is officially underway with the matric class of 2023 sitting for their first paper on 30 October.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Steve Mabona, Spokesperson for the Gauteng Education Department.

Final exams are the culmination of a pupil’s entire school career and can determine the trajectory of the next phase of their life.

On Monday, over 900 thousand pupils will write English Paper One, marking the beginning of the end of high school.

RELATED: Parents must ensure centres where matric exams written are accredited: Umalusi

Mabona says that the department has been working to aid in the development of teachers to ensure they see to it that pupils are ready for their exams.

We have been working very hard to prepare the candidates for this paper.

Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Gauteng Education Department
Picture: © paylessimages/123rf.com
Picture: © paylessimages/123rf.com

He adds that they are taking the risk of cheating extremely seriously and ensuring pupils do not bring cellphones, notes, or smart watches into the exam room.

Listen to the interview above for more.














