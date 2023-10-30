November fuel price decreases to bring some relief for motorists
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists will breathe a big sigh of relief at the fuel pumps as prices ease in November.
This will be the first drop in fuel prices after consumers felt the pinch for four consecutive months.
Both grades of petrol will cost almost R2 less per litre, while diesel prices will fall by half that amount.
The November prices are expected to take the pressure off consumers, with diesel prices remaining a big input cost for the agriculture and mining industries.
Spokesperson for the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Robert Maake, said that illuminating paraffin would also cost less when the changes come into effect on Wednesday.
"Both grades of petrol will decrease by R1.78 a litre, diesel will decrease by 82 cents and 85 cents a litre, illuminating paraffin will decrease by 97 cents a litre and LP gas will increase by R1.49 per kilogram."
Maake said that a host of factors led to the price adjustments.
"The lower prices of oil led to lower prices of petroleum products during the period under review. The weaker rand contributed negatively by about 6 to 7 cents on the price of fuel. The slate levy will increase by 21 cents to 52 cents per litre."
This article first appeared on EWN : November fuel price decreases to bring some relief for motorists
Source : Zunaid Ismael/Eyewitness News
More from Business
What's the secret behind the growth of the world's most well known brands?
'How Brands Grow' - Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket reviews the book on marketing by Byron Sharp & Daniel May.Read More
Does winning the Rugby World Cup change South Africa’s economic reality?
If so, then what are the lessons that the country's leaders can learn from the Bok’s success?Read More
What's special about the new Huawei Watch GT 4 flagship smartwatch?
At a retail price of R7 000, how does it compare to other smart watches on the market?Read More
What government MUST prioritise to reverse the collapse in SA's economic growth
The Centre for Development and Enterprise has set out three priority focus areas for government to urgently address.Read More
Rugby World Cup gees gave SA economy a boost – economist
Despite not officially hosting this year's tournament, it brought much-needed business to the economy.Read More
South Africa to pull off a 'balancing act' as they host 20th Agoa Forum
The country needs to find a way to manage its international relations while still protecting the economy.Read More
Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK (but ONLY at Pick n Pay)
After almost two years of fans having to live without this beloved savoury snack - it's back, exclusively at Pick n Pay.Read More
Takealot refunds about R10 MILLION worth of TVs following Springboks victory
Takealot has refunded more than 800 people after South Africa beat New Zealand to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for a fourth time.Read More
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?
The 500 miners have since been released.Read More
More from Local
SPCA and AWSS unite in pursuit of justice for two dogs found hanged
All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Stellenbosch police station where they were detained and formally charged.Read More
Matrics embark on the first written paper of final exam season
The final exam season is officially underway with the matric class of 2023 sitting for their first paper on 30 October.Read More
Haibo! Where is our public holiday, Cyril Ramaphosa?
South Africa is NOT forgetting the President's comment that he may consider a public holiday if the Springboks won the World Cup.Read More
Nope, Eskom didn't keep the lights on because of the Rugby World Cup
There are a few reasons loadshedding hasn't been the center of our schedules lately...Read More
Bogus doctor Matthew Lani arrested after paying Helen Joseph Hospital a visit
In a widely circulated video on social media, Lani apologised to hospital officials for trespassing, but denied going live on TikTok moments before his arrest.Read More
Ramaphosa set to address the nation on Monday
The President is set to address the country at 8pm on Monday, said his office.Read More
Ramaphosa vows to fix Emfuleni sewerage crisis
Speaking during an oversight visit to the area on Friday, Ramaphosa assured residents that funds set aside to fix the sewerage leaks would be well spent.Read More
Urgent need to review funding model for Gauteng’s 11 municipalities - Lesufi
Lesufi in Emfuleni on Friday said most of the municipalities were facing financial constraints.Read More
Traditional healer allegedly used by suspects linked to KZN mass killing dies
Police said the man, believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects linked to Wednesday’s Inanda mass murder, was killed during an exchange of fire.Read More