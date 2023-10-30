Rugby World Cup gees gave SA economy a boost – economist
Africa Melane speaks to Efficient Group’s chief economist, Dawie Roodt.
Just about everyone across the country gathered either at home, at fan parks, or at bars and restaurants to watch the Springboks claim their fourth Rugby World Cup title.
This was good for overall morale, and brilliant for the economy.
People spending money on food, alcohol, and supporting small businesses for the duration of the tournament gave the economy a slight boost.
More happy people means more money spent in the economy, says Roodt.
More spending at restaurants certainly contributed to the economy, but I do not underestimate that there’s a good feeling economy. It is certainly coming at a very good time because currently, the confidence in South Africa (economically and politically) is at rock bottom.Dawie Roodt, chief economist – Efficient Group
The Minister of Finance is set to paint a grim picture in his mini-budget later this week.
Many have already predicted big trouble for South Africans so this ‘good feeling’ comes at a good time, says Roodt.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
Source : Demi Buzo/EWN
