‘One point, 10 points, or 15 points, a win is a win’ – Naas Botha





Bongani Bingwa speaks to SA Rugby Union president, Mark Alexander and former Springbok captain, Naas Botha.

The Springboks made history over the weekend, winning their historic fourth Rugby World Cup.

South Africa beat New Zealand by a narrow 12–11 to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.

This is a massive achievement as South Africa only participated in eight Rugby World Cups.

The first two years we were banned from participating so if one looks at the averages, we have done very well. Mark Alexander, president – South African Rugby Union

The Springboks did us extremely proud. One point, 10 points, or 15 points, it does not matter, a win is a win… It is one of those games where all the players actually did their part for a fantastic final. Naas Botha, former Springbok captain

Commenting on the criticism about the performance of referee Wayne Barnes, Alexander says we had the “best referees in the world”.

I think we have got the responsibility to protect players around head injuries and stuff like that… Wayne Barnes is an excellent referee. Mark Alexander, president – South African Rugby Union

The Springboks are set to touch down at OR Tambo International Airport at midday on 31 October.

Just 48 hours later, they will embark on a victory tour across the country.

After the tour, it is straight back to business as most of the players head back to their clubs (local and international) to prepare for their respective seasons.

Shortly after the final concluded, World Rugby hosted its awards ceremony where it announced its Dream Team of the Year.

South African Lock Eben Etzebeth was the only Springbok to make the team which included five players each from Ireland and France, and four from New Zealand.

The Dream Team is about how the team works together, not only how a single player performs, says Botha.

On a rugby side, one day you are just not there then there are 14 other guys to carry you through. Naas Botha, former Springbok captain

