The Aubrey Masango Show
Taylor Swift: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) 'adds new depth' critics say

30 October 2023 2:44 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Taylor Swift album 1989
music news

Swift’s revamp of her 2014 smash is reviewed as her greatest re-recording yet!

Swifties - have you heard Taylor Swift's new album yet?

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the fourth re-recording in her non-chronological release schedule.

Critics are saying the added tracks titled "vault" adds new depth to classics.

The total running time of the album is 81 minutes.

Critics from various publications say:

"The 'vault' tracks packaged with the Taylor’s Version series range from astonishing ('Nothing New') to feeble ('Castles Crumbling'), and while the five songs added to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) lack the wallop and precision of the album proper, they also sometimes reveal humanizing depth—the equivalent of seeing a star exhale and slump their shoulders the minute they step from the afterparty into the Escalade."

"Toward the end of 'Now That We Don’t Talk,' a glittering catwalk-stomper shot through with the bitterness of Speak Now’s “The Story of Us,” Swift basically positions the poise and shine of 1989 as a way to cope: The only way back to my dignity/Was to turn into a shrouded mystery.”

"One titled, 'Slut!' raised a lot of eyebrows upon announcement, with many assuming that it would be a rejoinder to misogyny in the style of 'Blank Space, 'Swift’s comment on her treatment in the tabloids."

"Really, it’s far meeker than that: Over a Chromatics-style synth fog, Swift sings about trying to hide a relationship for fear of becoming gossip-rag fodder once again. When she attempts an empowering chorus—'If I’m all dressed up/They might as well be looking at us/If they call me a slut/You know, it might be worth it for once' - she delivers it listlessly, unable to hide the false sentiment."

"It’s a compelling idea that nonetheless is the weakest of the vault tracks, ambling and aimless in comparison to the songs that come after it."

Of course, the way Taylor Swift released a whole puzzle on Google for fans to unlock her "vault" has also been called priceless!

Give it a listen below.


This article first appeared on KFM : Taylor Swift: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) 'adds new depth' critics say




