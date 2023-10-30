Liverpool star Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped in Colombia, father still missing





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.

Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz's parents were kidnapped in Colombia.

The pair were reportedly targeted by kidnappers when heading towards their hometown in Los Olivos in Barrancas, Colombia.

Colombian President Gustavo Petrol confirmed on social media that the 26-year-old’s mother had been found but that his father was still missing.

En operación candado en Barrancas ha sido rescatada la mamá de Luis Diaz seguimos en la búsqueda del padre ' Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 28, 2023

In England, Diaz was left out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (29 October).

"The best thing we could do for our brother was that we win the game and distract him a little bit,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports.

