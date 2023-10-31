Consequences of cheating in matric exams? Disqualification, criminal charges...
Pippa Hudson speaks with Bronagh Hammond, a spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Education.
On 30 October, matrics across the country sat to write the NSC English paper 1.
Before exams are underway students are expected to sign a pledge that they will not cheat and that they will report any attempts to cheat.
If a student is found guilty of cheating, they face disqualification from exams and will not receive their National Senior Certificate this year.
If someone is accused of cheating, there will be a hearing. at which, if found guilty, a punishment will be determined.
This can involve being barred from writing multiple exams that year.
At the end of the day it is detrimental… It has big consequences for the learners.Bronagh Hammond, Spokesperson - Western Cape Department of Education
It is essential that students do not have their cellphones or any notes on them in an exam, because even this can have serious consequences.
If an educator is found to have facilitated cheating, for example by leaking an exam paper, they will be reported to the police and can face criminal charges.
