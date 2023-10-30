



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist at Old Mutual.

Now that the reality of the Springboks Rugby World Cup win has sunk in, we can ask a rather pertinent question.

Does winning the Rugby World Cup change South Africa’s economic reality? The short and rather obvious answer is No.

As much as the images of Siya Kolisi holding the Webb Ellis Cup aloft has created a national euphoria and gives a sense of hope to struggling South Africans, millions still woke up hungry and poor the next day.

The same can be said for Argentina, winners pf the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Its economic crisis has only worsened since Lionel Messi led his team to football's biggest prize.

Picture: © gesrey/123rf.com

Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist at Old Mutual believes there are lessons to be learnt from the Springboks World Cup win, which could very importantly start shifting the 'negative' narrative about South Africa.

Inside the country, there is a pervasive sense of pessimism. The term “failed state” gets thrown around loosely these days.

Meanwhile, major foreign media outlets have had nothing good to say about SA for years. The coverage is all about corruption, loadshedding and decline.

Odendaal says the Rugby World Cup triumph shows that South Africa can overcome the challenges, be it on the sport fields, boardrooms or economically.

...you've got to plan. This World Cup wasn't won in a space of four or five weeks, It's years and years of planning. The first thing is to have a long-term plan. Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist at Old Mutual

We're good at drafting big documents, but it's about getting everyone on the same page. Obviously the next step is you've got to start implementing the plan, which is really where South Africa's fallen flat. Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist at Old Mutual

...if you're going to compare a country to a sports team. In a sports team everybody that's there is the right person in the right position, which you obviously don't see at the level of politics and especially in public service. Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist at Old Mutual

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Does winning the Rugby World Cup change South Africa’s economic reality?