Opinion
Gautrain offers FREE RIDES to OR Tambo for Boks arrival Fans can travel to and from OR Tambo International Airport from 10am to 3pm. 31 October 2023 10:49 AM
How to support your children through stressful exams The stress of matric exams can be intense, but there are ways parents can support their children throughout this time. 31 October 2023 8:28 AM
'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region Sheep farmers in the Karoo celebrated a victory this weekend after winning exclusive rights to the term "Karoo lamb". 31 October 2023 7:47 AM
Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet?

31 October 2023 8:15 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Environment
vegan
plant-based
meat free
Climate Emergency
climate crisis

More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis.

John Maytham speaks with Angus Mackintosh (Farmer Angus) and Donovan Will, Director at Pro Veg.

Greenhouse gas emissions related to meat farming are extremely high.

As a result, many people are embracing a low-meat or even meat-free diet for the good of the climate.

Will says that if humans are to continue flourishing on Earth, we need to start eating less meat.

He says that many of humanity's major issues such as the climate crisis, food insecurity and water shortages can be addressed by eating less meat.

So many of the biggest environmental issues facing humanity are being caused by large-scale animal farming.

Donovan Will, Director - Pro Veg

RELATED: How the world might look if animals had legal rights

Mackintosh says that the solution to many of these problems could come from regenerative agriculture, which pulls carbon into the soil and creates employment.

He argues that a full vegan lifestyle would not be possible for everyone, and many plant-based foods are highly processed and unhealthy.

vegan vs carnivore diet / Pexels: Malidate Van
vegan vs carnivore diet / Pexels: Malidate Van

To say we should all go to plant-based foods does not make any sense.

Angus Mackintosh, Farmer Angus

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet?




