Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet?
John Maytham speaks with Angus Mackintosh (Farmer Angus) and Donovan Will, Director at Pro Veg.
Greenhouse gas emissions related to meat farming are extremely high.
As a result, many people are embracing a low-meat or even meat-free diet for the good of the climate.
Will says that if humans are to continue flourishing on Earth, we need to start eating less meat.
He says that many of humanity's major issues such as the climate crisis, food insecurity and water shortages can be addressed by eating less meat.
So many of the biggest environmental issues facing humanity are being caused by large-scale animal farming.Donovan Will, Director - Pro Veg
RELATED: How the world might look if animals had legal rights
Mackintosh says that the solution to many of these problems could come from regenerative agriculture, which pulls carbon into the soil and creates employment.
He argues that a full vegan lifestyle would not be possible for everyone, and many plant-based foods are highly processed and unhealthy.
To say we should all go to plant-based foods does not make any sense.Angus Mackintosh, Farmer Angus
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet?
Source : Pexels: Malidate Van
More from Lifestyle
'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region
Sheep farmers in the Karoo celebrated a victory this weekend after winning exclusive rights to the term "Karoo lamb".Read More
AI run businesses an opportunity to ensure ‘artificial persons’ follow the law
AIs could soon run businesses which could be an opportunity to ensure they follow the law.Read More
How the world might look if animals had legal rights
A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine.Read More
[WATCH] Yoh!! NZ reporter CLAPS back at Springbok supporters in Paris
Has anyone ever humbled you with a reality check?Read More
[WATCH] A special bunch of MASSIVE World Cup celebrations across Mzansi
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK (but ONLY at Pick n Pay)
After almost two years of fans having to live without this beloved savoury snack - it's back, exclusively at Pick n Pay.Read More
Takealot refunds about R10 MILLION worth of TVs following Springboks victory
Takealot has refunded more than 800 people after South Africa beat New Zealand to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for a fourth time.Read More
Mpumalanga Doctor wins first-ever Miss World South Africa pageant
Medical Doctor Claude Mashego was crowned at a glitzy event on Saturday.Read More
World Stroke Week: 1 in 4 people will have a stroke in their lifetime
About 90% of strokes are preventable.Read More
More from Opinion
How the world might look if animals had legal rights
A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine.Read More
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise'
The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum'
Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powerful promotional video.Read More
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good)
I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team.Read More
MANDY WIENER: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion
The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation.Read More
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours
Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company.Read More
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough?
Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad.Read More
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks
Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff.Read More
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'
Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.Read More