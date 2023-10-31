Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade





The Springboks are homebound and are ready to thank you, South Africa, for your support during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The boys in green and gold will be going on a victory tour across Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and the Eastern Cape.

RELATED: Get ready, Mzansi! SA Rugby confirms Springboks VICTORY TOUR

Here are all the details:

Pretoria, 2 November:

• Parade starts at 9:30am in an easterly direction down Stanza Bopape Street

• Right into End Street

• Right into Pretorius Street in a westerly direction

• Left into Gordon Street (which becomes Jan Shoba Street)

• Left into Park Street

• Left into Kirkness Street, past Loftus Versfeld

• Right into Jorissen Street (becomes Kotze Street, A Reyeng route into Nana Sita)

• Right into Paul Kruger Street and around Church Square

• Right into Madiba Street

• 10:30am to 11:00am stop at Tshwane House for a visit with the Mayor and then depart to Johannesburg

Johannesburg, 2 November:

• Parade starts at 2pm at 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein to Metro Centre and across the Nelson Mandela Bridge

• Onto FNB Bank City in Simmonds Street, the FNB CEO will deliver a speech from the Springbok bus roof

• Down Simmonds Street Right into Commissioner Street, which becomes Main Reef Road

• Left into Nasrec Road, past Riverlea and past the Joburg Expo Centre

• South to into Ben Naude Street

• Left into Immink Road

• Right into Chris Hani Street past Maponya Mall

• Right into Klipspruit Valley Road

• Left into Kumalo Main Road and left into Vilakazi Street, and onto the Hector Pieterson Memorial

• Down Peta Street, left at Klipfontein and right onto the Soweto Highway

• Take Shaft 17 Offramp right onto Nasrec Road into SAFA House Gate

• Players will walk on the field at FNB Stadium, meet the Mayor

• Departure SAFA House on Nasrec Road Right at Randshow Road towards the N12

Cape Town, 3 November:

• Departs City Hall for CBD Parade at 12:15pm

• Buses depart City Hall along Darling Street

• Left into Adderley Street

• Left into Bureau Street

• Right into Parliament Street

• Proceed to the Madiba statue in front of the National Assembly

• Left into Bureau Street

• Left into Adderley Street and right into Wale Street

• Left into Long Street

• Right into Buitensingel

• Right into Loop Street

• Right into Strand Street

• Left into Adderley Street

• Along Adderley Street to Hertzog Boulevard

• Right into Hertzog Boulevard

• Along Hertzog Boulevard onto Nelson Mandela Boulevard

• Arrives on Bunga Avenue to Washington Drive towards Jakes Gerwel

• Cross over into Jakkelsvlei Laan

• Right into Valhalla Drive

• Right into Robert Sobukwe Drive

• En route to CT International Airport

Durban, 4 November:

• Start at Garden Court Aurora Drive at 9:30am

• Left into Centenary Blvd

• Right into Umhlanga Rocks Drive over M41

• Right into Kenneth Kaunda Drive

• Take Kenneth Kaunda Drive which becomes Blackburn Road

• Left into Chris Hani R102

• Right into Queen Nandi Drive

• Left on Malendela Road

• On Malendela Road onto Inanda Road

• Right onto N2 for 800m and left onto Umgeni Road

• Left into R102 Chris Hani Road around Roadhouse Crescent

• Right Onto Riverside Road towards the M4 Ruth First Highway

• Left onto Athlone, Snell Parade

• Right onto Anton Lambede Street

• Right into West Street

• Left turn into Mahatma Ghandhi

• Right Turn into Anton Lambede Street

• Right Turn into Russel Street

• Right Turn West Street, Stopping at City Hall

• After City Hall continue with West Street, right turn into Mahatma Ghandhi Street

• Left Turn into Camperdown Road

• Right Turn into Seine Road, Enter Ushaka Marine World Bus Parking for private lunch with the Premier Press conference with selected players

East London, 5 November:

• Starting at the Garden Court Hotel

• Left into Moore Stree

• Left into John Bailie Road

• Continue along John Bailie Road

• Left into Glen Eagles Road

• Right into Old Transkei Road

• Left into Devereaux Avenue

• Left into Western Avenue

• Right into Amalinda Main Road

• Left into Woolwash Road

• Left onto Mdantsane Access Road

• Right into Alphen Road

• Right into Alphen Road

• Right into John Nash Road

• Left into Dunnoon Road

• Right into Douglas Smith Highway

• Right into Windyridge Road

• Into St Peters Road

• Right into Oxford Street

• Down Oxford Street Stopping at The City Hall.

• Depart City Hall down Oxford Street

• Left into Fleet Street

• Right into Currie Street

• Along the Esplanade

• Finish at the Garden Court Hotel

RELATED: 'Extraordinary and inspiring': Ramaphosa lauds Springboks' historic RWC win

This article first appeared on 947 : Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade