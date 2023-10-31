What do rugby world champs do? Give Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth a fresh cut at 5am

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gautrain offers FREE RIDES to OR Tambo for Boks arrival Fans can travel to and from OR Tambo International Airport from 10am to 3pm. 31 October 2023 10:49 AM
How to support your children through stressful exams The stress of matric exams can be intense, but there are ways parents can support their children throughout this time. 31 October 2023 8:28 AM
'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region Sheep farmers in the Karoo celebrated a victory this weekend after winning exclusive rights to the term "Karoo lamb". 31 October 2023 7:47 AM
View all Local
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework' The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 30 October 2023 12:53 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
What's the secret behind the growth of the world's most well known brands? 'How Brands Grow' - Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket reviews the book on marketing by Byron Sharp & Daniel May. 30 October 2023 8:47 PM
Does winning the Rugby World Cup change South Africa’s economic reality? If so, then what are the lessons that the country's leaders can learn from the Bok’s success? 30 October 2023 8:19 PM
What's special about the new Huawei Watch GT 4 flagship smartwatch? At a retail price of R7 000, how does it compare to other smart watches on the market? 30 October 2023 7:58 PM
View all Business
Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet? More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis. 31 October 2023 8:15 AM
'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region Sheep farmers in the Karoo celebrated a victory this weekend after winning exclusive rights to the term "Karoo lamb". 31 October 2023 7:47 AM
AI run businesses an opportunity to ensure ‘artificial persons’ follow the law AIs could soon run businesses which could be an opportunity to ensure they follow the law. 30 October 2023 3:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sprinboks fans ooze pride ahead of the RWC 2023 champs' arrival Fans gathered at the OR Tambo International Airport to celebrate the Springboks victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in anticipatio... 31 October 2023 10:49 AM
What do rugby world champs do? Give Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth a fresh cut at 5am Eben Etzebeth reveals fresh cut thanks to RG Snyman who lived up to his surname - sny'ing Etzebeth's hair amid celebrations. 31 October 2023 10:40 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi unites to welcome the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks at OR Tambo Some supporters have been waiting at the airport since 5am. 31 October 2023 9:55 AM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) 'adds new depth' critics say Swift’s revamp of her 2014 smash is reviewed as her greatest re-recording yet! 30 October 2023 2:44 PM
50 Cent shames Madonna, comparing 'butt lift' to an ant: 'You're rich. Fix it!' In 2023, some people still have the audacity to comment on other's bodies. 30 October 2023 12:59 PM
Matthew Perry’s 10 funniest 'Friends' moments as Chandler Bing We pay tribute to Matthew Perry with a look at his best Chandler Bing moments on ‘Friends’. 30 October 2023 12:40 PM
View all Entertainment
Liverpool star Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped in Colombia, father still missing The 26-year-old’s mother was found but his father is still missing. 30 October 2023 3:03 PM
Domicide: Destruction of Gaza homes reminds me of what happened to my city, Homs Homes have been destroyed and thousands have been killed in Gaza. 30 October 2023 1:43 PM
Ministry of Health declares total collapse of health system in Gaza hospitals People are being operated on without anesthesia and with light from cellphones. 30 October 2023 10:12 AM
View all World
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all Africa
Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet? More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis. 31 October 2023 8:15 AM
How the world might look if animals had legal rights A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine. 30 October 2023 12:21 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

What do rugby world champs do? Give Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth a fresh cut at 5am

31 October 2023 10:40 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Eben Etzebeth
2023 rugby world cup
RG Snyman

Eben Etzebeth reveals fresh cut thanks to RG Snyman who lived up to his surname - sny'ing Etzebeth's hair amid celebrations.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, celebrated and danced together after their historic win against the All Blacks in Paris on Saturday.

Here's Mbonambi and Kolisi living it up...

@rugbyworldcup Mbonambi and Kolisi dancing with the Rugby World Cup 🤩 #rugby #RWC2023 #SiyaKolisi #Mbonambi ♬ original sound - dani ౨ৎ

And a rather notable occurrence amid the celebrations was what Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth and RG Snyman got up to.

At the World Rugby Awards on Sunday, the Springbok lock sported a fresh mohawk-style cut courtesy of fellow Springbok teammate, RG Snyman - who lived up to his surname - sny'ing Etzebeth's hair.

The 32-year-old veteran Springbok was the only Boks player to be nominated in World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Dream Team for 2023.

“You can look how my hair looks, thanks to RG Snyman at 5 o'clock this morning. Thanks for that,” Etzebeth said at the awards.

@worldrugby RG Snyman brought the clippers out at 5 am #worldrugbyawards #rwc2023 #rugbyworldcup #ebenetzebeth #rgsnyman #southafrica ♬ original sound - World Rugby

After the Springboks' historic win, Etzebeth's wife also revealed a baby bump - yes, there's a little Elizabedi on the way so there were LOTS to cheer for!

YES to the new look and this new chapter.


This article first appeared on KFM : What do rugby world champs do? Give Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth a fresh cut at 5am




31 October 2023 10:40 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Eben Etzebeth
2023 rugby world cup
RG Snyman

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

South Africans gather at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome Springboks. Photo: X/ewnreporter (screenshot)

[WATCH] Mzansi unites to welcome the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks at OR Tambo

31 October 2023 9:55 AM

Some supporters have been waiting at the airport since 5am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Springboks. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade

31 October 2023 8:49 AM

The Springboks are going on a trophy tour! Here's what we know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rejoice after clinching their record fourth World Rugby Cup win in France on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

‘One point, 10 points, or 15 points, a win is a win’ – Naas Botha

30 October 2023 2:30 PM

SA Rugby Union president, Mark Alexander, and former Springbok captain, Naas Botha reflect on the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[FILE] Springbok supporters outside Nelson Mandela Square on 1 November 2019. Picture: Demi Buzo/EWN

Rugby World Cup gees gave SA economy a boost – economist

30 October 2023 1:31 PM

Despite not officially hosting this year's tournament, it brought much-needed business to the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Supplied

'I'm so proud, I might burst' - Wife of Steven Kitshoff on Springboks win

30 October 2023 1:11 PM

Aimee Kitshoff talks about her Rugby World Cup experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Springboks lift the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against the All Blacks at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, on 28 October 2023. Picture: X/@PresidencyZA

'The Springboks are more than champions, they are a symbol of hope for SA'

30 October 2023 10:37 AM

"The Springboks are an example of rare moments of brilliance we see in South Africa and can be used as huge unifiers in the face of huge problems." - Dr Saahier Parker, Human Sciences Research Council

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy during the team's victory tour in Cape Town, on 11 November 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.

Get ready, Mzansi! SA Rugby confirms Springboks VICTORY TOUR

30 October 2023 9:24 AM

Save the date; the World Champion Springboks are coming to town!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rejoice after clinching their record fourth World Rugby Cup win in France on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

[WATCH] SA goes Bok bef*k as the Springboks make history

29 October 2023 7:52 AM

The Springboks are the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions for a historic fourth time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

France 2023 / RWC Media Zone

2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor

27 October 2023 3:31 PM

Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ

27 October 2023 3:07 PM

Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Mzansi unites to welcome the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks at OR Tambo

Sport

Consequences of cheating in matric exams? Disqualification, criminal charges...

Local

Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade

Sport

EWN Highlights

Sprinboks fans ooze pride ahead of the RWC 2023 champs' arrival

31 October 2023 12:49 PM

Gautrain offers Bokke fans free rides to welcome the champs at OR Tambo airport

31 October 2023 11:17 AM

Rape trial of prominent Cape Town musician begins

31 October 2023 10:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA