What do rugby world champs do? Give Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth a fresh cut at 5am





The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, celebrated and danced together after their historic win against the All Blacks in Paris on Saturday.

Here's Mbonambi and Kolisi living it up...

And a rather notable occurrence amid the celebrations was what Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth and RG Snyman got up to.

At the World Rugby Awards on Sunday, the Springbok lock sported a fresh mohawk-style cut courtesy of fellow Springbok teammate, RG Snyman - who lived up to his surname - sny'ing Etzebeth's hair.

The 32-year-old veteran Springbok was the only Boks player to be nominated in World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Dream Team for 2023.

“You can look how my hair looks, thanks to RG Snyman at 5 o'clock this morning. Thanks for that,” Etzebeth said at the awards.

After the Springboks' historic win, Etzebeth's wife also revealed a baby bump - yes, there's a little Elizabedi on the way so there were LOTS to cheer for!

YES to the new look and this new chapter.

