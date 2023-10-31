[WATCH] Mzansi unites to welcome the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks at OR Tambo
Ray White speaks to EWN Reporter Alpha Ramushwana at OR Tambo International Airport.
All eyes are on OR Tambo International Airport this morning as the four-time Rugby World Champion Springboks arrive home.
The airport is alive with colours of the South African flag, songs, and cheers; the team arrives just before 11am.
It just goes to show that the rugby team has managed to unite South Africans. People are here in a jubilant mood… they are talking, and dancing. Vuvuzelas are being blown all across the arrivals terminal.Alpha Ramushwana, EWN Reporter
Proud South Africans blow the Vuvuzela loud around the arrivals terminal at the O.R Tambo International Airport. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/dN2mDEeTV3' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023
Definitely a day to celebrate, a day where we get to see the Springboks team that made history at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, winning the trophy for a second consecutive time. South Africans have devoted their day to celebrating with the Bokke.Alpha Ramushwana, EWN Reporter
[IN PICTURES] Proud South Africans arrive to welcome the Springboks at the O.R Tambo International Airport. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/IqTxw7V9eu' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023
You can tell that South Africans are really proud this morning because it is close to 7am and these people were here at around 5am, and the Bokke are only arriving at 10:55am. People actually woke up early and said ‘Let me go and spend my morning with the Bokke’.Alpha Ramushwana, EWN Reporter
Davedine Olifant and Anja van Zyl arrived at the O.R Tambo International at 5:30 this morning to celebrate the Sprinboks’ victory.@Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/hlAZVAAd2i' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023
If you can’t make it to the airport, don't worry, because the Springboks’ victory tour kicks off THIS WEEK.
The four-day tour will visit Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and East London from Thursday (2 November) to Sunday (5 November).
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Mzansi unites to welcome the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks at OR Tambo
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1719224971497439348
