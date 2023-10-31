



JOHANNESBURG - Proud Springboks fans who were gathered at the OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the team after their victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France said they had never felt so proud to be South African.

Rugby fanatics arrived at the airport to celebrate the victory, as the Boks are expected to land on Tuesday morning.

Some supporters told Eyewitness News that the atmosphere is exuberant.

South Africans were singing struggle songs and dancing around the arrival terminal, with children joyfully spinning their rugby balls.

Several people showed up wearing the full rugby kit, and one proud South African even came dressed up as the Springboks number nine, Faf de Klerk.

Monné Swart, a Boks supporter, recalled how she felt when the team won the Rugby World Cup by one point.

“I cried when they won. I was very happy!”

Another supporter, Anja van Zyl, told Eyewitness News that she had to skip work to come welcome the team.

“I’m feeling very overwhelmed [after the victory]. I’m just so proud of them for achieving what they did. It’s amazing just to see everyone united and I’ve never felt more pride than this in a long time.”

The arrivals started getting packed as more people were expected to arrive.

This article first appeared on EWN : Sprinboks fans ooze pride ahead of the RWC 2023 champs' arrival