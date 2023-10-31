'Brace for bad news during the mid-term budget speech' - tax expert





Africa Melane is in conversation with Jashwin Baijoo, Head of Strategic Engagement and Compliance at Tax Consulting SA – discussing whether or not it's in South Africa's best interest to increase taxes.

At 2pm (1 November) the Finance Minister will be delivering his medium-term budget policy statement.

The MTBPS, also referred to as the “mini-budget”, allows government departments to apply for budget adjustments, rollovers, and where necessary ask for extra money for things like unforeseeable and unavoidable expenditures.

Minister Enoch Godongwana will table the fiscal plans for the country for the next three years.

Baijoo says we should be bracing for some bad news from the Minister.

Based on the bad news delivered in the budget speech in February starting with the grey listing...it is possible we could be looking at a bit of bad news tomorrow. Jashwin Baijoo, Head of Strategic Engagement and Compliance - Tax Consulting SA

The common concern that is often raised when it comes to budget cuts is the potential increase in taxes.

Baijoo says it's possible, but not probable.

A VAT increase? Highly unlikely. Remember, South Africa sitting at 15% is still below the global average of 19%. Jashwin Baijoo, Head of Strategic Engagement and Compliance - Tax Consulting SA

There has been a bit of speculation in the market that we will be looking at potentially increasing the sliding scale bracket [of income tax]...reducing the minimum thresholds...to cast the tax net wider. Jashwin Baijoo, Head of Strategic Engagement and Compliance - Tax Consulting SA

