SA Medical Association is 'anxious'. There are SO MANY fake doctors right now
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama).
Bogus doctor and social media personality Dr Lani Matthews has been flooding headlines after the 27-year-old was arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital, where he continued to pretend to be a medical professional.
The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that he was caught trying to enter Helen Joseph Hospital’s main entrance. Matthews then tried to escape through a bathroom window after being detained.
Then there is Kingsley Leeto Chele, who for four years duped his victims by posing as a medical doctor who ran the non-existent Dr King Pharmacy from Tshwane.
Chele was arrested on fraud charges earlier this month and then re-arrested after escaping from police custody.
Sama says it is gravely concerned due to the risks that fake doctors pose to public health and safety.
Mzukwa says that they've noticed a trend of fake doctors emerging on social media, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic.
He adds that it's extremely alarming that people without a medical background or training are giving out medical advice and prescribing medication.
He warns that patients can end up dead if their medical history isn't taken into account.
We are really concerned and anxious about people revealing themselves as healthcare professionals.Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chairperson – South African Medical Association
There's a process that you need to engage in to make sure that you are giving the right medicine to the right person.Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chairperson – South African Medical Association
