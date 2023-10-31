



To get everyone to the airport to give the Springboks the welcome they deserve, the Gautrain is offering FREE rides today (31 October).

Fans can travel to and from OR Tambo International Airport from 10am to 3pm.

The free train service is only available from Park, Sandton, Midrand and Pretoria stations.

To be permitted, you MUST wear your Springbok shirt or South African colours.

Gautrain Management Agency CEO Tshepo Kgobe said the Springboks deserve a "rousing South African welcome".

“As the Gautrain, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the celebrations and play our part by transporting Bokke supporters”

RELATED: Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade

The following terms and conditions apply:

• The free train service is only available from Park, Sandton, Midrand, and Pretoria stations

• Only persons wearing Springbok or South African colours without luggage, can use the free train service

• When travelling to the airport, the free service is only between 10:00am and 12:00pm

• When returning from the airport, the free service is only between 12:30am and 15:00pm

• Free travel is limited to the train service and does not include Gautrain buses and midi-buses.

RELATED: Ramaphosa declares 15 December a public holiday to celebrate hope & unity in SA

This article first appeared on 947 : Gautrain offers FREE RIDES to OR Tambo for Boks arrival