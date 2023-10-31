Banyana Banyana one step closer to Paris Olympics
Banyana Banyana is one step closer to securing their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
South Africa’s senior women’s team beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2–0 in its second Olympics qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Monday (30 October).
Full-time!' Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) October 30, 2023
A victory for Banyana Banyana at Orlando Stadium.
🇿🇦2️⃣➖0️⃣🇨🇩 pic.twitter.com/seJ311OX20
Banyana Banyana went into the wet and chilling afternoon knowing that they could not settle for anything less than a victory.
Despite several attempts in the first half, the home side could not capitalise on possession and score.
Thembi Kgatlana finally found the posts, scoring the opening goal in the 71st minute.
With an assist from Nicole Michael, Kgatlana pocketed a second goal in the 88th minute.
RELATED: Banyana Banyana draw in first leg Olympic qualifier against DRC
Coach Desiree Ellis says her side could have scored more goals, but she is happy with the result.
“We could have gone to the halftime break with a lead and we kept saying to the team, ‘keep the intensity up, keep the width up, and the gaps will come in between. Let’s move the ball around quicker,’ and that’s what we did in the second half.”
“We made sure that we did not concede, and this was also key. I said if we don’t concede we will create chances, which we did.”
With a 3–1 victory on aggregate, Banyana Banyana now progresses to the third and penultimate round of the Olympic qualifiers.
The team will take on Burkina Faso on 27 November and 5 December.
RELATED: Banyana Banyana bow out of World Cup as heroes despite lack of resources
This article first appeared on 947 : Banyana Banyana one step closer to Paris Olympics
Source : @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
