Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader
Aubrey Masango is joined by Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi.
RELATED:'The Springboks are more than champions, they are a symbol of hope for SA'
They're currently enjoying their second turn in four years as the heroes of the nation following their nail-biting victory over the All Blacks in Paris on Saturday.
But according to Zibi, the win goes far beyond a momentary celebration for rugby fans.
In his latest opinion piece for the Mail & Guardian, 'The Boks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership', Zibi suggests that more than simply being sporting heroes, the team is nation builders.
In my second book [Manifesto: A New Vision for South Africa] I talk about the importance of sport in building national character...because winning matters. Building a culture of success.Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi
The Springboks have shown there are many benefits of sporting success to a country.Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi
"I do not think I can ever find the right words to say thank you enough to...all the members of the team...thank you rather than congratulations because our country is going through a long, rough patch. Joyous moments such as this are so rare and emotional..." writes Zibi.
Our country has come far. If you remember, in the 90s there was a debate about whether the Springbok name should be kept at all and that the team needed to be called the Proteas. Today the Springboks are a symbol of national unity.Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi
Things can really change in terms of transformation if you put you mind to it, concludes Zibi.
Click the podcast link above to listen to the full conversation from The Aubrey Masango Show.
RELATED: Where the Springboks will be in Cape Town on Friday for our VICTORY tour
More from Local
Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa'
Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restaurant opens at Battersea Power Station in November.Read More
Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland after Eskom posts its results for the year to end-March 2023.Read More
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA
The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on the importance of this week's discussions from the perspective of the citrus industry.Read More
Woman flies from ITALY to welcome Boks home: 'We do crazy things for our Bokke!'
A woman flew from Italy just to see the Springboks arrive back in South Africa after their World Cup win.Read More
Matthew Lani released from custody as charges against him dropped
The well-known influencer styled himself as a doctor on social media, even appearing in scrubs at public healthcare facilities in videos he’s posted.Read More
SA Medical Association is 'anxious'. There are SO MANY fake doctors right now
Sama says that they've noticed a growing trend of fake doctors emerging on social media, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
15 December public holiday: Good for unity, bad for South Africa's economy?
"I do not believe that sporting achievements warrants public holidays" says Jaco Swart (National Employers Association of SA).Read More
'Brace for bad news during the mid-term budget speech' - tax expert
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday at 14h00.Read More
Gautrain offers FREE RIDES to OR Tambo for Boks arrival
Fans can travel to and from OR Tambo International Airport from 10am to 3pm.Read More
More from Sport
Basketball star Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire
This makes him the fourth athlete to join the exclusive club, with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion.Read More
IN PICS, VIDEOS: Springboks get the warmest welcome as they return to SA
The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions have arrived in South Africa after defending their title. In a nail-biting game, they secured a 12-11 victory in the final game against New Zealand.Read More
Banyana Banyana one step closer to Paris Olympics
Banyana beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2–0 at Orlando Stadium on Monday (30 October).Read More
Springboks fans ooze pride ahead of the RWC 2023 champs' arrival
Fans gathered at the OR Tambo International Airport to celebrate the Springboks victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in anticipation of their expected return to the country on Tuesday morning.Read More
What do rugby world champs do? Give Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth a fresh cut at 5am
Eben Etzebeth reveals fresh cut thanks to RG Snyman who lived up to his surname - sny'ing Etzebeth's hair amid celebrations.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi unites to welcome the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks at OR Tambo
Some supporters have been waiting at the airport since 5am.Read More
Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade
The Springboks are going on a trophy tour! Here's what we know.Read More
‘One point, 10 points, or 15 points, a win is a win’ – Naas Botha
SA Rugby Union president, Mark Alexander, and former Springbok captain, Naas Botha reflect on the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.Read More
'I'm so proud, I might burst' - Wife of Steven Kitshoff on Springboks win
Aimee Kitshoff talks about her Rugby World Cup experience.Read More