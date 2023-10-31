Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader





Aubrey Masango is joined by Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the trophy once again as the Springboks claimed their record fourth World Rugby Cup win in France on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

They're currently enjoying their second turn in four years as the heroes of the nation following their nail-biting victory over the All Blacks in Paris on Saturday.

But according to Zibi, the win goes far beyond a momentary celebration for rugby fans.

In his latest opinion piece for the Mail & Guardian, 'The Boks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership', Zibi suggests that more than simply being sporting heroes, the team is nation builders.

In my second book [Manifesto: A New Vision for South Africa] I talk about the importance of sport in building national character...because winning matters. Building a culture of success. Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi

The Springboks have shown there are many benefits of sporting success to a country. Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi

"I do not think I can ever find the right words to say thank you enough to...all the members of the team...thank you rather than congratulations because our country is going through a long, rough patch. Joyous moments such as this are so rare and emotional..." writes Zibi.

Our country has come far. If you remember, in the 90s there was a debate about whether the Springbok name should be kept at all and that the team needed to be called the Proteas. Today the Springboks are a symbol of national unity. Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi

Things can really change in terms of transformation if you put you mind to it, concludes Zibi.

