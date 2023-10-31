Basketball star Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire
Ray White interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 3:31).
Former basketball star Magic Johnson has officially been declared a billionaire by Forbes.
This makes him the fourth athlete to join the exclusive club, with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion.
Other athletes include NBA players Michael Jordon and Lebron James and golfer Tiger Woods.
According to Forbes, the 64-year-old's stake in a life insurance company holds most of his wealth, having made only $40 million from his NBA career.
Over the years he has invested in Starbucks, Burger King, 24 Hour Fitness and the life insurance company EquiTrust.
This is in addition to his stakes in three Los Angeles-based sports teams.
RELATED: Johann Rupert (South Africa's richest man) loses R70 billion in 3 months
He's either got an amazing business brain or an amazing business advisor.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Neon Tommy
More from World
Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa'
Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restaurant opens at Battersea Power Station in November.Read More
'Biden used to be one of the good guys, what happened?' - Dr Oscar van Heerden
"Dotty Biden doesn't know if he is coming or going," writes UJ research fellow Dr Oscar Van Heerden.Read More
Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking
It has been a horrifying year for investors or users of X, still widely known as Twitter.Read More
American restaurant charges extra for misbehaved kids with 'bad parenting' fee
The restaurant is facing public backlash for adding a surcharge for "bad parenting" and poorly behaved kids on bills.Read More
Mob storms Russian airport in search of Israelis, calling them 'child killers'
Nine police officers were injured while trying to restore order and at least 60 people have been arrested.Read More
WHO expert explains why it’s taken 100 years for a TB vaccine breakthrough
An expert explains why it’s taken so long for a scientific breakthrough, and why it’s such a big dealRead More
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas
If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer.Read More
Liverpool star Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped in Colombia, father still missing
The 26-year-old’s mother was found but his father is still missing.Read More
Domicide: Destruction of Gaza homes reminds me of what happened to my city, Homs
Homes have been destroyed and thousands have been killed in Gaza.Read More
More from Sport
Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader
The Springboks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership says Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi.Read More
IN PICS, VIDEOS: Springboks get the warmest welcome as they return to SA
The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions have arrived in South Africa after defending their title. In a nail-biting game, they secured a 12-11 victory in the final game against New Zealand.Read More
Banyana Banyana one step closer to Paris Olympics
Banyana beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2–0 at Orlando Stadium on Monday (30 October).Read More
Springboks fans ooze pride ahead of the RWC 2023 champs' arrival
Fans gathered at the OR Tambo International Airport to celebrate the Springboks victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in anticipation of their expected return to the country on Tuesday morning.Read More
What do rugby world champs do? Give Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth a fresh cut at 5am
Eben Etzebeth reveals fresh cut thanks to RG Snyman who lived up to his surname - sny'ing Etzebeth's hair amid celebrations.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi unites to welcome the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks at OR Tambo
Some supporters have been waiting at the airport since 5am.Read More
Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade
The Springboks are going on a trophy tour! Here's what we know.Read More
‘One point, 10 points, or 15 points, a win is a win’ – Naas Botha
SA Rugby Union president, Mark Alexander, and former Springbok captain, Naas Botha reflect on the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.Read More
'I'm so proud, I might burst' - Wife of Steven Kitshoff on Springboks win
Aimee Kitshoff talks about her Rugby World Cup experience.Read More