



American-Canadian actor, comedian, and producer Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bling in the popular sitcom 'Friends' died on Saturday, 28 October.

RELATED: 'THIS IS A HEARTBREAKING DAY' - TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR MATTHEW PERRY

The 54-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in a hot tub.

The actor was vocal about battling with drugs and alcohol abuse.

In his 2022 memoir, 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing', Perry revealed he had been to 6,000 AA meetings, gone to rehab 15 times, and been in detox 65 times - the public appreciated his transparency while sympathising with the actor whenever Perry spoke out about his struggles.

RELATED: FRIENDS ACTOR MATTHEW PERRY OPENS UP ABOUT GETTING SOBER

Reports and authorities confirmed that Perry’s official cause of death was deferred on Sunday pending toxicology tests — a process that can take several months.

Los Angeles law enforcement sources told TMZ that no illicit drugs were found Saturday after Perry died in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home but prescription anti-depressant and anti-anxiety medications were found inside Perry’s home, including pills for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

RELATED: MATTHEW PERRY’S 10 FUNNIEST 'FRIENDS' MOMENTS AS CHANDLER BING

This article first appeared on KFM : Prescription drugs found in Matthew Perry's home since actor's passing