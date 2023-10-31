Friends cast devastated by Matthew Perry's death: 'We were more than castmates'
Matthew Perry passed away on Saturday at the age of 54.
At this stage, the cause of his death is unknown, but police say there was no sign of foul play.
He was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom 'Friends' from 1994 to 2004.
The cast of Friends, Jennifer Anniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc issued a joint statement on the passing of Perry.
According to The Guardian, the cast said they were absolutely devastated by his death.
We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.Friends Cast
In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.Friends Cast
Perry had struggled with alcohol abuse and addiction in his life, which he spoke about in his memoir released in 2022, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.’
