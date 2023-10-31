Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news.
It's been one year since billionaire Elon Musk walked into Twitter's headquarters and fired its CEO and other top executives as the first step in transforming the social media platform he now owns.
Since then, it's been a roller coaster:
- The app received a new name, X
- A new look and feel meant doing away with the iconic blue bird logo
- Headlines were removed from articles
- The majority of its workforce was laid off, including engineers, moderators and executives
- For $8 a month, you can now pay for a blue 'verification' tick, leading to an increase in misinformation
All of these steps have been towards Musk's goal of turning Twitter into an "everything app".
Musk's changes have gutted the app, which so far has lost half its advertising revenue and 30% of actively tweeting users.
It's no longer the platform it once was.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus
