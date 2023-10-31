IN PICS, VIDEOS: Springboks get the warmest welcome as they return to SA





JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have touched down on South African soil following their triumphant victory in France.

They defended the title of world cup champions when they secured a 12-11 victory in the final game against New Zealand that had the world on tenterhooks.

The Rugby World Cup victors were greeted by throngs of jubilant supporters at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

The airport is currently a sea of green littered, with supporters sporting the Springbok's signature green and gold colours - and oozing a collective, electrifying energy.

A band belting out the national athem of South Africa marked the moment and celebration as a sign of national pride.

South Africa and New Zealand have previously won a combined six of the nine Webb Ellis trophies on offer.

As the 2023 Rugby world cup champions land on South African soil, the O.R Tambo International Airport erupts as South Africans welcome the Boks home. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/hi0Gt46rmR ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

Elated South Africans dance away the rain while they wait for the arrival of the #Springboks at the #ORTamboInternationalAirport



📹 Jacques Nelles pic.twitter.com/TMlqaaZtEY ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

An aerial view of the O.R Tambo International Airport as the #Springboks are about to land.@Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/YF3eAttdUQ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

Scores of jubilant South Africans donning the Springbok colours have arrived at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the world champions back home after their victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup https://t.co/49gQizQUqI #SpringboksRWC #Springboks pic.twitter.com/tMnPYHRQ6B ' @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) October 31, 2023

The O.R Tambo International Airport erupts as the late Mandoza’s Nkalakatha smash hit plays. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/oQt6kVXMvV ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

Festivities are about to start at the O.R Tambo international Airport as the Boks will land in about two hours. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/m6bUMn4iY7 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

Proud South Africans blow the Vuvuzela loud around the arrivals terminal at the O.R Tambo International Airport. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/dN2mDEeTV3 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

Davedine Olifant and Anja van Zyl arrived at the O.R Tambo International at 5:30 this morning to celebrate the Sprinboks’ victory.@Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/hlAZVAAd2i ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

Minne Swart and Monique Cilliers name Pieter Steph and Handré Pollard as their favourite players on the South African rugby team. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/QAyIFHJ3bS ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

[IN PICTURES] Proud South Africans arrive to welcome the Springboks at the O.R Tambo International Airport. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/IqTxw7V9eu ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

Fans eagerly await the arrival of the Springboks at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Fans eagerly await the arrival of the Springboks at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Siya Kolisi surrounded by fans welcoming the Springboks' return at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Springboks scrum-half Faf de Klerk at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy aloft outside the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg following the team's return from the Rugby World Cup on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Mama Joy showing her support for the Springboks after they touched down on home soil at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Springboks rugby player Cheslin Kolbe at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi at the OR Tambo International Airport after the team touched down on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

