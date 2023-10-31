American restaurant charges extra for misbehaved kids with 'bad parenting' fee
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on trending news including a restaurant who charges extra for "badly behaved kids."
Skip to 3:55 for this one.
Gilchrist reports that a restaurant in Florida is gaining notoriety after customers shared an image of its menu to Reddit.com that disclosed there is a fee for misbehaving children.
While some call it "bad parenting", "unable to parent" or "unruly kids" fee, this restaurant says "no respect, no service" - which includes a surcharge to adults of "misbehaved" kids.
A family was slapped with an extra $50 (around R939) on their bill because their kids were "unruly" according to workers at the restaurant.
Gilchrist says that this disclaimer is known by regular goers of this restaurant but newcomers might be surprised to see the fine print at the bottom of menus or on websites which reads "Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$."
Gilchrist wonders if this one will catch on in other countries and asks who polices what makes a 'good' or 'bad' parent.
The idea that a restaurant can decide whether you're good or bad parents and slap you with a fee... is it okay for them to do that? Who decides that?Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
While this restaurant might not be kid-friendly and possibly bad for business, it is offering adults who don't enjoy kids' presence the chance to enjoy a kid-free zone - so, win-win or lose-lose?
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : American restaurant charges extra for misbehaved kids with 'bad parenting' fee
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45529268_hand-of-woman-paying-with-contactless-credit-card-with-nfc-technology-credit-card-reader-payment-ter.html
