



Lester Kiewit interviews Phetho Ntaba, National spokesperson for the National Consumer Commission.

As the weather gets warmer, and more people are wanting to cool off with an ice cream, a number of recent promotional pamphlets for the major supermarkets have been advertising a special on a popular ice cream brand.

Except that out of the three supermarkets, two of them are still advertising them as coming in 2 litre containers, and only one of them is correctly stating that they are now 1.8 litres.

The idea of shrinkflation sees that pack sizes are ever-so-slightly reduced in order for companies to save on costs, but not enough for consumers to notice, so essentially, you're paying more for less.

Legally, consumers need to be made aware of any shrinkflation by either the manufacturer or retailer and all products need to be properly labelled, says Ntaba.

While an explanation isn't legally required, she adds that it helps consumers make an informed decision and helps to build trust between the consumer and retailer.

Ice cream / Pexels: ROMAN ODINTSOV

The law requires that consumers must be informed. Phetho Ntaba, National spokesperson – National Consumer Commission

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Is ice cream shrinkflation catching customers cold?