'Biden used to be one of the good guys, what happened?' - Dr Oscar van Heerden
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Oscar van Heerden, a senior research fellow for African Diplomacy and Leadership at the University of Johannesburg.
I think we can safely say that one of the contributing elements in keeping the US economy growing is war.
So says van Heerden in his latest News 24 article.
In " The US war machine" van Heerden contends that US President Joe Biden, or 'Dotty Biden' as he nicknames the US Commander in Chief in the piece, has, since taking office, lost the ability to choose the 'right' side.
We see it with the particular position that his administration has taken in the Israel Gaza conflict.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Research fellow - University of Johannesburg
It seems as soon as you go to that high office, the West Wing in the White House, something happens to your mind.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Research fellow - University of Johannesburg
Suddenly, we don't see a Biden that is able to distinguish between right and wrong, between evil and good.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Research fellow - University of Johannesburg
Van Heerden says there are two fairly well established theories as to the particular politics which dominate America's West Wing.
Firstly, the Israeli lobby within the American political polity is extremely strong. They hold sway in many ways in terms of how people think and approach the issue of Israel and the Palestinian question.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Research fellow - University of Johannesburg
And then secondly, there are a lot of American Jews that have obviously moved into the higher echelons of the actual administration.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Research fellow - University of Johannesburg
