Happy 62nd birthday, Larry Mullen Jr. from U2
U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. celebrates his 62nd birthday today (31 October).
The Irish musician, full name Laurence Joseph Mullen Jr. was the co-founder of the rock band.
He went on to record 15 studio albums with the band.
To celebrate the rock star’s birthday, look back at the band’s 10 best songs, ranked by Singers Room:
10) ‘The Unforgettable Fire’ (1984)
9) ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ (1983)
8) ‘Staring At The Sun’ (1997)
7) ‘The Sweetest Thing’ (1987)
6) ‘The Drowning Man’ (1983)
5) ‘I Fall Down’ (1981)
4) ‘Stay (Faraway, So Close)’ (1993)
3) ‘Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me’ (1995)
2) ‘The Fly’ (1991)
1) ‘Gloria’ (1981)
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 62nd birthday, Larry Mullen Jr. from U2
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Larry_Mullen_Jr_in_Dublin,_Nov_27_2015.jpg
More from Entertainment
Prescription drugs found in Matthew Perry's home since actor's passing
The 'Friends' star (54) had a long, public battle with drugs and alcohol and was a smoker but no illicit drugs were found.Read More
Friends cast devastated by Matthew Perry's death: 'We were more than castmates'
After the tragic and unexpected passing of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, his former castmates have issued a joint statement.Read More
Taylor Swift: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) 'adds new depth' critics say
Swift’s revamp of her 2014 smash is reviewed as her greatest re-recording yet!Read More
50 Cent shames Madonna, comparing 'butt lift' to an ant: 'You're rich. Fix it!'
In 2023, some people still have the audacity to comment on other's bodies.Read More
Matthew Perry’s 10 funniest 'Friends' moments as Chandler Bing
We pay tribute to Matthew Perry with a look at his best Chandler Bing moments on ‘Friends’.Read More
Anti-vaxxers point fingers at Covid vaccine for Matthew Perry’s tragic passing
The ‘Friends’ actor passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday (28 October).Read More
'This is a heartbreaking day' - Tributes pour in for Matthew Perry
The 'Friends' star was reportedly found unresponsive in a hot tub at his house on Saturday.Read More
From the Grammys to an Oscar? Ladysmith Black Mambazo docie heads to the Oscars
A documentary about the much-loved local choral group's rise to global fame has been selected as South Africa's International Feature Film submission for the 96th Annual Academy Awards.Read More
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA
If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies.Read More